The Bouncing Souls announce new album, release song

The Bouncing Souls have announced an album. The album is called Volume 2 and will be made up of reworked versions of their songs. The album is due out October 23 via Pure Noise Records. The band released a reworked version of their song “Ghosts on the Boardwalk”. The song was originally off of their 2010 album Ghosts on the Boardwalk . The Bouncing Souls released their tenth studio album Simplicity in 2016. Check out the song and tracklist below.