Tim Armstrong, Jesse Michaels, Interrupters, Hepcat, LTJ, Suicide Machines on Ska Against Racism

Tim Armstrong, Jesse Michaels, Interrupters, Hepcat, LTJ, Suicide Machines on Ska Against Racism
by

Asian Man Records, Bad Time Records, and Ska Punk Daily have worked together to release a new ska comp that benefits anti-racist organizations. The following charities get 100% of the proceeds of the record sales: NAACP LEGAL DEFENSE FUND, BLACK GIRLS CODE, THE MOVEMENT FOR BLACK LIVES, THE ALPHA INSTITUTE, THE CONSCIOUS KID. Ska against Racism is a double LP and includes tracks from Tim Armstrong and Jesse Michaels, Interrupters, Hepcat, Less than Jake, Suicide Machines, Omnigone, Catbite, Kill Lincoln, Big D and the Kids table, and many more. Check it out right here. The double LP is out today.