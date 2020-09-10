War on Women release “Wonderful Hell” lyric video

by Em Moore
War on Women have released a lyric video for their new song “Wonderful Hell”. The video was directed by. The song is off of their recently announced upcoming album Wonderful Hell due out October 30 via Bridge Nine Records. War on Women released Capture the Flag in 2018. Check out the video below.
Wonderful Hell Tracklist
1. Aqua Tofana
2. Milk and Blood
3. Wonderful Hell
4. This Stolen Land
5. White Lies
6. Big Words
7. Seeds
8. Her?
9. In Your Path
10. The Ash Is Not The End
11. Demon