Sadly, news broke today that reggae icon Toots Hibbert, singer of Toots and the Maytals, passed away. He was 77. Recently, he had been placed in a medically induced coma due to complications from Covid-19. Hibbert's family released a statement: "It is with the heaviest of hearts to announce that Frederick Nathaniel ‘Toots’ Hibbert passed away peacefully tonight, surrounded by his family at the University Hospital of the West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica. The family and his management team would like to thank the medical teams and professionals for their care and diligence, and ask that you respect their privacy during their time of grief. Mr. Hibbert is survived by his wife of 39 years, Miss D, and his seven of eight children.” The group just released their first LP in about 10 years, Got to be Tough. We send our condolences to Hibberts' family, friends, and fans.