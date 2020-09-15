The Dirty Nil have announced the release date for their next album. Fuck Art will be out January 1, 2021 via Dine Alone Records. The band have released two singles, "Doom Boy" and "Done With Drugs", this year. The Dirty Nil have also announced a livestream tour. The tour will be streamed on the NoonChorus platform and will feature venues from around North America. Tickets are on sale now. The Dirty Nil released Master Volume in 2018. Check out the tour announcement video and tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Oct 13
|The Basement
|Columbus, OH
|Oct 14
|The Sylvee
|Madison, WI
|Oct 15
|7th Street Entry
|Minneapolis, MN
|Oct 20
|Bo’s Bar and Stage
|Red Deer, AB
|Oct 21
|The X-Ray Arcade
|Milwaukee, WI
|Oct 22
|Fletch’s
|Appleton, WI
|Oct 23
|House of Rock
|Corpus Christi, TX
|Oct 27
|The End
|Nashville, TN
|Oct 28
|House of Blues
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|Oct 29
|Voltage Lounge
|Philadelphia, PA
|Oct 30
|Anthology Live
|Rochester, NY
|Nov 03
|Les Foufounes Electriques
|Monetreal, QC
|Nov 04
|Town Ballroom
|Buffalo, NY
|Nov 05
|Phoenix Concert Theatre
|Toronto, ON