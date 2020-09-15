The Dirty Nil announce album release date and virtual tour

The Dirty Nil have announced the release date for their next album. Fuck Art will be out January 1, 2021 via Dine Alone Records. The band have released two singles, "Doom Boy" and "Done With Drugs", this year. The Dirty Nil have also announced a livestream tour. The tour will be streamed on the NoonChorus platform and will feature venues from around North America. Tickets are on sale now. The Dirty Nil released Master Volume in 2018. Check out the tour announcement video and tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Oct 13The BasementColumbus, OH
Oct 14The SylveeMadison, WI
Oct 157th Street EntryMinneapolis, MN
Oct 20Bo’s Bar and StageRed Deer, AB
Oct 21The X-Ray ArcadeMilwaukee, WI
Oct 22Fletch’sAppleton, WI
Oct 23House of RockCorpus Christi, TX
Oct 27The EndNashville, TN
Oct 28House of BluesMyrtle Beach, SC
Oct 29Voltage LoungePhiladelphia, PA
Oct 30Anthology LiveRochester, NY
Nov 03Les Foufounes ElectriquesMonetreal, QC
Nov 04Town BallroomBuffalo, NY
Nov 05Phoenix Concert TheatreToronto, ON