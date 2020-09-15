The Dirty Nil have announced the release date for their next album. Fuck Art will be out January 1, 2021 via Dine Alone Records. The band have released two singles, "Doom Boy" and "Done With Drugs", this year. The Dirty Nil have also announced a livestream tour. The tour will be streamed on the NoonChorus platform and will feature venues from around North America. Tickets are on sale now. The Dirty Nil released Master Volume in 2018. Check out the tour announcement video and tour dates below.