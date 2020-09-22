D.O.A. release “All the President's Men” video

D.O.A. have released a video for their song “All the President’s Men”. In a statement released with the video frontman Joey Keithley said, “When lies and corruption rule the land, it's always been a time honored tradition that artists become one of the last lines of defense, that's the tradition of folk, punk and rap, we have stand up against the racist, divisive bullshit that's coming out of the Whitehouse. That's what D.O.A, is trying to do with this song. We are united with all those who stand up for equality and fairness!” The song is off of D.O.A.’s album Treason that was released earlier this year on Sudden Death Records. Check out the video below.