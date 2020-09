18 hours ago by John Gentile

Kepi Ghoulie will release a new 7-inch. The single finds Kepi re-recording two Groovie Ghoulies tracks with Italy's Miss Chain & The Broken Heels. The tracks are "Zombie Crush" and "Hair of Gold." That's out via Stardumb records in October. meanwhile, the label is also reissuing Groovie Ghoulies Reanimation Festival album now.