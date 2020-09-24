'Rock for Walt' benefit comp includes Classics of Love, Mike Watt, G.I., Chinkees, LTJ, more

Walter Rossmann, founder of Venice, Florida's Imprint Indie Printing and drummer of longtime hardcore punk band No Fraud, sadly passed away on September 10, 2020. Rossmann, who was 49, succumbed to pancreatic cancer after a 13-month-long battle.

Scissor Press and Geykido Comet Records have organized a digital compilation called Rock for Walt. That includes contributions from Classics of Love, Mike Watt, Government Issue, The Chinkees, Less Than Jake, and more. some of the tracks are unreleased.

According to the compilation organizers, the money raised from the compilation donated to Rossman's wife and daughter. You can check it out below.