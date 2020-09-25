Dave Hause announces two cover EPs, releases song with Brian Fallon

Dave Hause has announced two new EPs called Patty and Paddy. The EPs will contain covers of songs by American singer-songwriter Patty Griffin and Paddy Costello of Dillinger Four. Dave Hause has released a cover of Patty Griffin’s song “Long Ride Home” that features Brian Fallon. Both EPs will be released October 23. Dave Hause released KICK in 2019 via Rise Records. Check out the song below.