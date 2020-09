Rise 4 hours ago by Em Moore

The Bouncing Souls have released a music video for a reworked version of their song “Highway Kings”."Highway Kings" is originally off their 2003 album Anchors Aweigh. The video was directed by Matt Gere. The song is off of their upcoming album of reworked songs Volume 2 which will be out October 23 via Pure Noise Records. The Bouncing Souls released Simplicity in 2016. Check out the video below.