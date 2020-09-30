Touche Amore release “Reminders” video

Touché Amoré have released a video for their song “Reminders”. In a statement released with the video front-man Jeremy Bolm said,

“The music video for ‘Reminders’ conceptually was driven by bringing some joy to everyone’s timelines. If we can provide even just three minutes of joy to someone right now that’s enough for us, and who doesn’t love seeing awesome people and their pets? Putting this video together was such a pleasure because it involved talking to friends we love and getting wholesome footage in return. The people involved include artists we admire and contributors to the album. We hope you love it as much as we do.”

Andy Hull, Mike Park, Frank Iero, and Tim McIlrath are among the people in the video. The song is off of their upcoming album Lament due out October 9 via Epitaph Records. Touche Amore released Stage Four in 2016. Check out the video below.