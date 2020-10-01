Circle Jerks to re-issue 'Group Sex' for 40th Anniversary

Circle Jerks will re-release the seminal Group Sex album on October 30. The new version will be out via Trust Records in vinyl format. The audio is remastered and it also includes five demo tracks from before the album recording. In addition, it will also include a 20-page booklet that has unreleased photos and anecdotes from Tony Hawk, Mike Patton, Shepard Fairey, Ian MacKaye, Lars Frederiksen and others. You can see a trailer for the re-release below.
Photo credit: Ed Colver
Group Sex Track Listing:
SIDE A
01. Deny Everything
02. I Just Want Some Skank
03. Beverly Hills
04. Operation
05. Back Against The Wall
06. Wasted
07. Behind The Door
SIDE B
08. World Up My Ass
09. Paid Vacation
10. Don't Care
11. Live Fast Die Young
12. What's Your Problem
13. Group Sex
14. Red Tape
15. What's Your Problem (1980 Band Rehearsal)
16. Red Tape (1980 Band Rehearsal)
17. I Just Want Some Skank (1980 Band Rehearsal)
18. Beverly Hills (1980 Band Rehearsal)
19. Live Fast Die Young (1980 Band Rehearsal)
40th Anniversary tour dates
7.28.2021: Lisboa, Portugal - RCA Club
8.01.2021: Le Garric, France - Xtreme Fest
8.02.2021: Paris, France - Paris Punk Rock Summer
8.04.2021: Camden, United Kingdom - Electric Ballroom
8.05.2021: Blackpool, United Kingdom - Rebellion Festival
8.06.2021: Duffel, Belgium - Brakrock Ecofest
8.07.2021: Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg
8.09.2021: Kӧln, Germany - Gloria-Theater
8.10.2021: Hamburg, Germany - Knust
8.11.2021: Berlin, Germany - SO36
8.13.2021: Tolmin, Slovenia - Punk Rock Holiday
8.14.2021: Igea Marina, Italy - BayFest
8.16.2021: Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia Club
9.03.2021: Musashino, Tokyo, Japan - Club Seata
9.05.2021: Kobe, Hyogo, Japan - Harbor Studio
09.17-19.2021: Chicago, IL - Riot Fest