Circle Jerks to re-issue 'Group Sex' for 40th Anniversary

Circle Jerks will re-release the seminal Group Sex album on October 30. The new version will be out via Trust Records in vinyl format. The audio is remastered and it also includes five demo tracks from before the album recording. In addition, it will also include a 20-page booklet that has unreleased photos and anecdotes from Tony Hawk, Mike Patton, Shepard Fairey, Ian MacKaye, Lars Frederiksen and others. You can see a trailer for the re-release below.

Group Sex Track Listing:

SIDE A

01. Deny Everything

02. I Just Want Some Skank

03. Beverly Hills

04. Operation

05. Back Against The Wall

06. Wasted

07. Behind The Door

SIDE B

08. World Up My Ass

09. Paid Vacation

10. Don't Care

11. Live Fast Die Young

12. What's Your Problem

13. Group Sex

14. Red Tape

15. What's Your Problem (1980 Band Rehearsal)

16. Red Tape (1980 Band Rehearsal)

17. I Just Want Some Skank (1980 Band Rehearsal)

18. Beverly Hills (1980 Band Rehearsal)

19. Live Fast Die Young (1980 Band Rehearsal)

40th Anniversary tour dates

7.28.2021: Lisboa, Portugal - RCA Club

8.01.2021: Le Garric, France - Xtreme Fest

8.02.2021: Paris, France - Paris Punk Rock Summer

8.04.2021: Camden, United Kingdom - Electric Ballroom

8.05.2021: Blackpool, United Kingdom - Rebellion Festival

8.06.2021: Duffel, Belgium - Brakrock Ecofest

8.07.2021: Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg

8.09.2021: Kӧln, Germany - Gloria-Theater

8.10.2021: Hamburg, Germany - Knust

8.11.2021: Berlin, Germany - SO36

8.13.2021: Tolmin, Slovenia - Punk Rock Holiday

8.14.2021: Igea Marina, Italy - BayFest

8.16.2021: Helsinki, Finland - Tavastia Club

9.03.2021: Musashino, Tokyo, Japan - Club Seata

9.05.2021: Kobe, Hyogo, Japan - Harbor Studio

09.17-19.2021: Chicago, IL - Riot Fest