4 hours ago by Em Moore

Dave Hause has released a new song. The song is a cover of Dillenger Four’s song “Doublewhiskeycokenoice” and features Tennessee based singer-songwriter Lilly Hiatt. The song is off of his cover EP Paddy that will be released along with his other cover EP Patty, on October 23. Dave Hause released KICK in 2019. Check out the song below.