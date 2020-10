Members of Integrity, Dillinger Escape Plan, Incendiary, and Life's Question have released a video cover of The Misfits//Samhain's "Halloween II" throguh rhe 2 minutes to late night program. The recording features contribtuins from Dwid Hellion and Jacky of Integrity, Abby Rhineof Life's Question, Danny Lomeili of Incendiary, Liam Wilson of The Dillinger Escape Plan and Azusa, and Jordan Olds aka Gwarsenio Hall, host of the show. You can see it below.