Ten Foot Pole is releasing a new acoustic album this Friday through People of Punk Rock Records and other labels world wide. Today, we have a Punknews exclusive premiere for their latest from the release, "My Addiction", see below to check out the release and a quote from the band. You can click here to grab a copy of the album.
My Addiction tells about how our first tour, in 1985 as Scared Straight, got me hooked on a music touring lifestyle that I haven’t been able to quit, for better or worse.