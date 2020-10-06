METZ announce 2021 tour dates

Metz
by

Toronto based METZ have announced tour dates for 2021. The shows will take place around Europe and the UK next fall. METZ will release Atlas Vending on October 9 via Royal Mountain Records and Sub Pop Records. The band will also be hosting livestreams October 15 and 17. METZ released Strange Peace in 2017. Check out the tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Sep 15, 2021The FleeceBristol, UK
Sep 16, 2021YesManchester, UK
Sep 17, 2021StereoGlasgow, UK
Sep 18, 2021Bootleg SocialBlackpool, UK
Sep 19, 2021BrundenellLeeds, UK
Sep 21, 2021O2 Academy 2Leicester, UK
Sep 22, 2021ScalaLondon, UK
Sep 23, 2021Green Door StoreBrighton, UK
Sep 24, 2021Petit BainParis, FR
Sep 25, 2021Bad BonnDudingen, CH
Sep 26, 2021Bogen FZurich, CH
Sep 27, 2021Le RomandieLausanne, CH
Sep 29, 2021LidoBerlin, DE
Sep 30, 2021UT ConnewitzLeipzig, DE
Oct 01, 2021Cafe GlockseeHannover, DE
Oct 02, 2021LoppenCopenhagen, DK
Oct 04, 2021HafenklangHamburg, DE
Oct 05, 2021Gebaude 9Colonge, DE
Oct 06, 2021Tivoli VrendenburgUtrecht, NL
Oct 07, 2021VeraGroningen, NL
Oct 08, 2021TrixAntwerp, BE