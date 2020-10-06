METZ announce 2021 tour dates

by Em Moore
Toronto based METZ have announced tour dates for 2021. The shows will take place around Europe and the UK next fall. METZ will release Atlas Vending on October 9 via Royal Mountain Records and Sub Pop Records. The band will also be hosting livestreams October 15 and 17. METZ released Strange Peace in 2017. Check out the tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sep 15, 2021
|The Fleece
|Bristol, UK
|Sep 16, 2021
|Yes
|Manchester, UK
|Sep 17, 2021
|Stereo
|Glasgow, UK
|Sep 18, 2021
|Bootleg Social
|Blackpool, UK
|Sep 19, 2021
|Brundenell
|Leeds, UK
|Sep 21, 2021
|O2 Academy 2
|Leicester, UK
|Sep 22, 2021
|Scala
|London, UK
|Sep 23, 2021
|Green Door Store
|Brighton, UK
|Sep 24, 2021
|Petit Bain
|Paris, FR
|Sep 25, 2021
|Bad Bonn
|Dudingen, CH
|Sep 26, 2021
|Bogen F
|Zurich, CH
|Sep 27, 2021
|Le Romandie
|Lausanne, CH
|Sep 29, 2021
|Lido
|Berlin, DE
|Sep 30, 2021
|UT Connewitz
|Leipzig, DE
|Oct 01, 2021
|Cafe Glocksee
|Hannover, DE
|Oct 02, 2021
|Loppen
|Copenhagen, DK
|Oct 04, 2021
|Hafenklang
|Hamburg, DE
|Oct 05, 2021
|Gebaude 9
|Colonge, DE
|Oct 06, 2021
|Tivoli Vrendenburg
|Utrecht, NL
|Oct 07, 2021
|Vera
|Groningen, NL
|Oct 08, 2021
|Trix
|Antwerp, BE