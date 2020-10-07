Eddie Van Halen guitarist and co-founder of hard rock band Van Halen passed away Tuesday, October 6 at the age of 65 after a long battle with cancer. A statement from his son Wolfgang Van Halen reads,

“I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning.

He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift.

My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss.

I love you so much, Pop.”

Eddie Van Halen co-founded Van Halen with his brother Alex and played on all of the band’s studio albums. He also worked with a variety of artists including KISS, Michael Jackson, and Black Sabbath. Van Halen released their twelfth studio album A Different Kind of Truth in 2012. We send our condolences to Eddie Van Halen’s family and friends.