9 hours ago by John Gentile

Today, Record Store Day officially confirmed that there will be a RSD Black Friday event this year. (Due to Covid-19, "original" Record Store Day was spread out as three events called drops, with the last one happening October 24). RSD Black Friday will be one day and occurs on November 27. The list is smaller this year than in previous installments. But, it includes releases from Nick Cave, Lou Reed, Beastie Boys, Public Enemy and about 130 more. You can see the list here.