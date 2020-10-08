The Dirty Nil release “Blunt Force Concussion” live video

The Dirty Nil have released a live video for their song “Blunt Force Concussion”. The video was shot at Phoenix Concert Theatre in Toronto, Ontario by Mitch Barnes and Victor Malang. The song is off of their album Fuck Art due out January 1, 2021 via Dine Alone Records. The band also announced special guests that will be joining them on their upcoming virtual tour. The Dirty Nil released Master Volume in 2018. Check out the video and updated virtual tour dates below.

DateVenueCity
Oct 13The BasementColumbus, OH (w/Craig Northey)
Oct 14The SylveeMadison, WI (w/Steven Page)
Oct 157th Street EntryMinneapolis, MN (w/The Anti-Queens)
Oct 20Bo’s Bar and StageRed Deer, AB (w/Heart Attack Kids)
Oct 21The X-Ray ArcadeMilwaukee, WI (w/Moscow Apartment)
Oct 22Fletch’sAppleton, WI (w/Basement Revolver)
Oct 23House of RockCorpus Christi, TX (w/Dboy)
Oct 27The EndNashville, TN (w/Ellis)
Oct 28House of BluesMyrtle Beach, SC (w/The Effens)
Oct 29Voltage LoungePhiladelphia, PA (w/Chris Murphy)
Oct 30Anthology LiveRochester, NY (w/Rarity)
Nov 03Les Foufounes ElectriquesMonetreal, QC (w/Like A Motorcycle)
Nov 04Town BallroomBuffalo, NY (w/Sam Roberts Band)
Nov 05Phoenix Concert TheatreToronto, ON (w/Wade MacNeil)