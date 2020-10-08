The Dirty Nil release “Blunt Force Concussion” live video

by Em Moore
The Dirty Nil have released a live video for their song “Blunt Force Concussion”. The video was shot at Phoenix Concert Theatre in Toronto, Ontario by Mitch Barnes and Victor Malang. The song is off of their album Fuck Art due out January 1, 2021 via Dine Alone Records. The band also announced special guests that will be joining them on their upcoming virtual tour. The Dirty Nil released Master Volume in 2018. Check out the video and updated virtual tour dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Oct 13
|The Basement
|Columbus, OH (w/Craig Northey)
|Oct 14
|The Sylvee
|Madison, WI (w/Steven Page)
|Oct 15
|7th Street Entry
|Minneapolis, MN (w/The Anti-Queens)
|Oct 20
|Bo’s Bar and Stage
|Red Deer, AB (w/Heart Attack Kids)
|Oct 21
|The X-Ray Arcade
|Milwaukee, WI (w/Moscow Apartment)
|Oct 22
|Fletch’s
|Appleton, WI (w/Basement Revolver)
|Oct 23
|House of Rock
|Corpus Christi, TX (w/Dboy)
|Oct 27
|The End
|Nashville, TN (w/Ellis)
|Oct 28
|House of Blues
|Myrtle Beach, SC (w/The Effens)
|Oct 29
|Voltage Lounge
|Philadelphia, PA (w/Chris Murphy)
|Oct 30
|Anthology Live
|Rochester, NY (w/Rarity)
|Nov 03
|Les Foufounes Electriques
|Monetreal, QC (w/Like A Motorcycle)
|Nov 04
|Town Ballroom
|Buffalo, NY (w/Sam Roberts Band)
|Nov 05
|Phoenix Concert Theatre
|Toronto, ON (w/Wade MacNeil)