The Dirty Nil release “Blunt Force Concussion” live video

The Dirty Nil have released a live video for their song “Blunt Force Concussion”. The video was shot at Phoenix Concert Theatre in Toronto, Ontario by Mitch Barnes and Victor Malang. The song is off of their album Fuck Art due out January 1, 2021 via Dine Alone Records. The band also announced special guests that will be joining them on their upcoming virtual tour. The Dirty Nil released Master Volume in 2018. Check out the video and updated virtual tour dates below.