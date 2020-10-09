Dave Hause has released a new song. The song is a cover of Patty Griffin’s song “When It Don’t Come Easy” and features Laura Stevenson. The song is off of his EP of Patty Griffin cover songs, Patty that will be released along with his EP covering Patrick Costello of Dillinger Four, Paddy on October 23. Dave Hause released KICK in 2019. Check out the song below.