Dave Hause has released a new song. The song is a cover of Patty Griffin’s song “When It Don’t Come Easy” and features Laura Stevenson. The song is off of his EP of Patty Griffin cover songs, Patty that will be released along with his EP covering Patrick Costello of Dillinger Four, Paddy on October 23. Dave Hause released KICK in 2019. Check out the song below.
Previous StoryKississippi sign to Triple Crown Records, release music video
Next StoryWe Are the Union release "Pre-Expatriate" video
Dave Hause releases "When It Don't Come Easy" cover with Laura Stevenson
Dave Hause releases "Doublewhiskeycokenoice" cover
Dave Hause announces two cover EPs, releases song with Brian Fallon
Laura Stevenson releases deluxe edition of 'Sit Resist'
Photos: Dave Hause & The Mermaid at The Horseshoe Tavern, Toronto 03/07
Avail and Dillinger Four announce a show in Chicago
Dave Hause and The Mermaid (US and Canada)
Jeff Rosenstock and Laura Stevenson release Neil Young covers EP, Craig Finn guests
Chotto Ghetto release new album, 'WILDFIRE'
Augusta Koch, Brittany Luna, Max Stern, Tim Hause, more to play 'London Calling' show