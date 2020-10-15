The Dirty Nil announce supports for their virtual tour

The Dirty Nil recently announced an album release date and an upcoming virtual tour dubbed "Dancing 2 Thrash" tour to promote their upcoming release, Fuck Art. The band just released the supports for their virtual tour dates, see below. Tickets to these dates are already on sale.

DateVenueLocationSupports
Oct 13The BasementColumbus, OHCraig Northey
Oct 14The SylveeMadison, WISteven Page
Oct 157th Street EntryMinneapolis, MNThe Anti-Queens
Oct 20Bo’s Bar and StageRed Deer, ABHeart Attack Kids
Oct 21The X-Ray ArcadeMilwaukee, WIMoscow Apartment
Oct 22Fletch’sAppleton, WIBasement Revolver
Oct 23House of RockCorpus Christi, TXDboys
Oct 27The EndNashville, TNEllis
Oct 28House of BluesMyrtle Beach, SCThe Effens
Oct 29Voltage LoungePhiladelphia, PAChris Murphy
Oct 30Anthology LiveRochester, NYRarity
Nov 03Les Foufounes ElectriquesMonetreal, QCLike A Motorcycle
Nov 04Town BallroomBuffalo, NYSam Roberts Band
Nov 05Phoenix Concert TheatreToronto, ONWade MacNeil