The Dirty Nil recently announced an album release date and an upcoming virtual tour dubbed "Dancing 2 Thrash" tour to promote their upcoming release, Fuck Art. The band just released the supports for their virtual tour dates, see below. Tickets to these dates are already on sale.
|Date
|Venue
|Location
|Supports
|Oct 13
|The Basement
|Columbus, OH
|Craig Northey
|Oct 14
|The Sylvee
|Madison, WI
|Steven Page
|Oct 15
|7th Street Entry
|Minneapolis, MN
|The Anti-Queens
|Oct 20
|Bo’s Bar and Stage
|Red Deer, AB
|Heart Attack Kids
|Oct 21
|The X-Ray Arcade
|Milwaukee, WI
|Moscow Apartment
|Oct 22
|Fletch’s
|Appleton, WI
|Basement Revolver
|Oct 23
|House of Rock
|Corpus Christi, TX
|Dboys
|Oct 27
|The End
|Nashville, TN
|Ellis
|Oct 28
|House of Blues
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|The Effens
|Oct 29
|Voltage Lounge
|Philadelphia, PA
|Chris Murphy
|Oct 30
|Anthology Live
|Rochester, NY
|Rarity
|Nov 03
|Les Foufounes Electriques
|Monetreal, QC
|Like A Motorcycle
|Nov 04
|Town Ballroom
|Buffalo, NY
|Sam Roberts Band
|Nov 05
|Phoenix Concert Theatre
|Toronto, ON
|Wade MacNeil