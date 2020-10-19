Swami John Reis releases single, announces new projects

John Reis (of many bands including Drive Like Jehu, Rocket From The Crypt, and Hot Snakes) has released a single under his "Swami John Reis" moniker. "Ride the Wild Night" b/w "I Hate My Neighbors in the Yellow House" is available digitally and as a 7-inch through Reis' Swami Records label. Both are a from his forthcoming solo LP Ride the Wild Night, which features his Hot Snakes and Night Marchers bandmate Jason Kourkounis on drums and Joe Guevara on piano.

Reis stated: "What was supposed to have been an August LP release and September U.S. tour is NOW this 'big hole' coaster while we continue to hold our breaths". Check out both tracks below.

Reis also shared that he is in the studio with a new project, PLOSIVS, featuring Rob Crow (Pinback), Atom Willard (Against Me!, ex-Rocket from the Crypt), and Jordan Clark (Hot Like (A) Robot, Mrs. Magician), posting that they were "recording today at Singing Serpent with Ben Moore and [Reis' brother and Sultans bandmate] Dean Reis. So far, so good!"