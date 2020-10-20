British acoustic punk Arms & Hearts hared a lyric video for his track "Community". The track features vocals from Jared Hart of The Scandals/Mercy Union. This track is off of Arms & Heart's upcoming debut full-length release titled The Distance Between.
