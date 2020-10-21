We are thrilled to bring to you a Punknews exclusive premiere for Northern Virginia based Celebration Summer. The band will be releasing their debut 4-song EP this November titled Against The Gun and today we have a luric video for their first song from the release, see below to check out "Bitter End". The release will be out on November 2nd, 2020 through Little Rocket Records and available now for digital pre-order though their bandcamp page.