Tigers Jaw announce new album, release “Cat's Cradle” music video

by Em Moore
Tigers Jaw have announced a new album. The album is called I Won't Care How You Remember Me and will be out March 5, 2021 via Hopeless Records. The band have also released a music video for their song “Cat’s Cradle”. The video was directed by Lauren H. Adams and Drew Horen. Tigers Jaw released spin in 2017. Check out the video below.
I Won’t Care How You Remember Me Tracklist
1. I Won't Care How You Remember Me
2. Cat's Cradle
3. Hesitation
4. New Detroit
5. Can't Wait Forever
6. Lemon Mouth
7. Body Language
8. Commit
9. Never Wanted To
10. Heaven Apart
11. Anniversary