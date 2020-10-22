The BIG debate is tonight. People are hiding behind their couches and peering over the top… will we get another shitshow like the last one, or will it be a more civilized endeavor? I mean, who are we to expect mature behavior from our most powerful leaders? Only the fate of the states are at stake!

To help us weather the storm, D.O.A. has kindly provided their guide to the debates. The guide is written in a direct, easy to understand manner. The message is pretty concise too.

Also, you can win a free copy of the guide for your own use! To win, all you have to do is e-mail podcast[at]punknews.org and state why you should win (and include your address). We'll pick whomever has the best answer. You have until 11:59pm this Sunday to enter.

But even if you don't win the contest, you can pick up a physical copy of the guide right here and you can also check out the video version below, right now!