Singer/songwriter Divided Heaven released a new song featuring guest vocals by Alt-country act Lydia Loveless. "They Poisoned Our Fathers" comes as a direct response to the current cruelty this administration brings and in hopes to get folks out to vote on Election Day. The track is available on all streaming providers through Smartpunk Records. See below to check out the track.
"Touring during the trump years has been telling. I’ve had countless conversations with people who share their grief and abhorrence that a fascist president has emboldened the worst traits of many of our fathers, brothers, uncles, neighbors, and coworkers. 'They Poisoned Our Fathers' is meant to serve as a personal statement of resistance: resistance against trump, his poisoned minions and the spineless politicians enabling it all." - Jeff Berman.