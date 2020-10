Germany's Funk Turryfunk label has released a digital compilation called Stoked for the Fest. The release features a bunch of bands that would have been at Fest this year covering other bands that have played Fest. The release features Mikey Erg covering Kepi Ghoulie, Catbite covering Kill Lincoln, Days N Daze covering Andrew Paley, The Eradicator covering The Lippies, and more. Check out the release below.