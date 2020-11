22 hours ago by Em Moore

Frank Turner and Jon Snodgrass have released a music video for their song “The Fleas”. The song is off of their upcoming album Buddies II: Still Buddies out November 13 on Xtra Mile Recordings. Frank Turner and Jon Snodgrass released Buddies in 2010. Jon Snodgrass released Tace earlier this year. Frank Turner released No Man’s Land in 2019. Check out the video below.