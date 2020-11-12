Tsunami Bomb cover Hall and Oates

Tsunami Bomb have released a cover of the Hall and Oates classic "Out of Touch." That's off the upcoming Yacht Rock compilation out later this year or early next year via Cleopatra. Tsunami Bomb and Hall and Oates previously crossed paths before, on Punknews podcast #500. On that episode of the Podcast, both Tsunami Bomb's Dom Davi and Daryl Hall were interviewed.

You can hear the cover below. Tsunami Bomb released The Spine that Binds in 2019. Hall and Oates released Home for Christmas in 2006.