7 hours ago by John Gentile

Today, Miley Cyrus released the tracklist for her new album, Plastic Hearts. Joan Jett and Billy Idol make appearances on the songs "Bad Karma" and "Night Crawling" respectively. Cyrus previously recorded a cover of The Replacements' "Androgynous" with Jett and Laura Jane Grace. Interestingly, the cover of Plastic Hearts seems to be an homage to the Plasmatics. That's out November 27.