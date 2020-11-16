We are thrileld to bring to you a Punknews exclusive premiere for Denver punks Record Thieves. The band consists of members of Authority Zero, Allout Helter and Boldtype will be releasing a new record titled Wasting Time on November 24th, 2020 through Thousand Island Records. The 11 track debut LP is available for pre-order soon. You can see below to check out the title track from the new record.
Record Thieves: "Wasting Time"
