Jersey punk rock kings The Bouncing Souls have announced they will be bringing back "Home For The Holidays" this year with a live session at Studio 4. The live event will happen on December 12th at 8 pm EST and will be apart of producer Will Yip's ongoing Live at Studio 4 series. Tickets are on sale now for the event, click here to get yours now. The band recently released Volume 2 , which consists of reimagined classic Souls songs spanning the their three decades career.