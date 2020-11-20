The Network release surprise EP, will release LP

Green Day side project The Network have surprise-released a new EP called Trans Am. The EP has four songs, “Trans Am”, “Flat Earth”, “Fentanyl”, and “Ivankkka Is A Nazi” and is available digitally on streaming services. The band have released a music video for “Trans Am”. The band also previously announced that they will be releasing a new album titled Money Money 2020 Part II: We Told Ya So! on December 4 via Warner Records. The Network released Money Money 2020 in 2003. Check out the video below.
