4 hours ago by John Gentile

The Cro-Mags will release a new EP by the end of he year. Cro-Mags 2020 will be out on December 11 via Mission Two entertainment and Arising empire. Fittingly, the EP will be 20 minutes and 20 seconds long. The first single from that is expected to be released on November 27. The band released In the Beginning , their first LP in about twenty years, earlier this year.