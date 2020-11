Videos 2 hours ago by Samantha Barrett

Parisian hardcore band Mss Frnce just released a video for "Pas La Peine". The track talks about the gap between the two worlds: the one for the blind and invisible, the one for the forgotten and the useless, the richest and the poorest. This track will be off of their new EP titled /I>, out on December 5th, 2020. The band will be hosting a virtual release party on the 4th via YouTube at 9 PM paris time. See below to check out the video and click here to view the Virtual event page.