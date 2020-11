Goldfinger announce new album

, Posted by 27 minutes ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

Goldfinger have announced a new album. The album is called Never Look Back and will be out digitally December 4 via Big Noise with physical copies expected in March 2021. Original guitarist Charlie Paulson plays on the record joining Mike Herrera, John Feldmann, Philip Sneed and Nick Gross. Goldfinger released The Knife in 2017. Check out the announcement and tracklist below.