Goldfinger announce new album

Goldfinger have announced a new album. The album is called Never Look Back and will be out digitally December 4 via Big Noise with physical copies expected in March 2021. Original guitarist Charlie Paulson plays on the record joining Mike Herrera, John Feldmann, Philip Sneed and Nick Gross. Goldfinger released The Knife in 2017. Check out the announcement and tracklist below.

Never Look Back Tracklist

1. Infinite

2. The City

3. Wallflower

4. California On My Mind

5. Nothing To Me

6. Good Guy

7. The Best Life

8. Careful What You Wish For

9. Cannonball

10. Golden Days

11. Dumb

12. Standing On The Beach