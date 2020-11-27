You can check out any of our reviews right here.
Previous StoryExclusive Videos: Elder Abuse: "Bored"
Refused release "Malfire" video
Milo of Descendents covers Dickies with Punk Rock Karaoke
Matt Pinfield and Punk Rock Karaoke cover Motorhead
Refused release "Born On The Outs" video
Refused announce EP, release new song
Circle Jerks to re-issue 'Group Sex' for 40th Anniversary
Listen to Punknews Podcast #500 Right Now!!!
Punknews Podcast #500 posts Friday at Noon!
Big D's Dave McWane and Punk Rock Karaoke cover Bad Brains
T.S.O.L. cover 'Rocky Horror Show' song with Keith Morris