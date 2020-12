18 hours ago by John Gentile

Cro-Mags have released the details for their new EP, Cro-Mags 2020.The EP will be out December 11 via Mission Two Entertainment. The tracks on the release will be "Age Of Quarantine", "2020", "Life On Earth", "Violence and Destruction," "Chaos In The Streets," and "Cro-Fusion." Fittingly, the EP's runtime is 20:20.

You can check out the lead single, "2020," below. The release follows In the Beginning from this year.