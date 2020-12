, Posted by 12 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

Direct Hit! have released a new demo song. The song is called “Never Gonna Die” and features their current line-up of Nick Woods, Devon Kay, Joram Zbichorski, Maura Weaver, and Logan Stang. Direct Hit! released Crown of Nothing in 2018 via Fat Wreck Chords. Check out the song below.