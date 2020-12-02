It wasn't planned at all, but we had to release our song "SSS" this weekend because the situation demanded it : we stand against police brutalities (in France and abroad) and its attempts, here in France, to silence citizens and journalists by avoiding them to film and report their violent actions in the streets. A new law (called "global security") just passed on Friday and forces people to blur police's faces before uploading their images on social media. It's a clear strike on police watch and on civil freedom to inform. This is our response