French hardcore band Mss Frnce just released another new track from their upcoming EP. The track is called "SSS" and was released as a direct response against police brutality (in France and abroad). This track will be off of their new EP titled /I>, and will be out this Saturday, December 5th, 2020. The band will also host a virtual release party on the 4th via YouTube at 9 PM paris time. See below to check out the video and click here to view the Virtual event page.
It wasn't planned at all, but we had to release our song "SSS" this weekend because the situation demanded it : we stand against police brutalities (in France and abroad) and its attempts, here in France, to silence citizens and journalists by avoiding them to film and report their violent actions in the streets. A new law (called "global security") just passed on Friday and forces people to blur police's faces before uploading their images on social media. It's a clear strike on police watch and on civil freedom to inform. This is our response