Floridan pop-punks New Found Glory just released a new holiday song titled "December's Here", see below. The track comes along with an announcement that the band will be hosting an holiday streaming special called 'Home For the Holidays with New Found Glory'. The event will feature 10 original New Found Glory holiday songs, in which 7 of the 10 will be brand new and premiering for the first time at the event. The holiday special will happen on December 18th and tickets are already on sale, click here to get yours now.