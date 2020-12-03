The Hold Steady announce album, release song

by Em Moore
The Hold Steady have announced a new album. The album is called Open Door Policy and will be out February 19, 2021 via Positive Jams and Thirty Tigers. The band have also released their first single, “Family Farm”. The Hold Steady released Thrashing Thru the Passion in 2019. Check out the new song below.
Open Door Policy Tracklist
1. The Feelers
2. Spices
3. Lanyards
4. Family Farm
5. Unpleasant Breakfast
6. Heavy Covenant
7. The Prior Procedure
8. Riptown
9. Me & Magdalena
10 Hanover Camera
11. Parade Days (digital only)