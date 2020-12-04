A compilation called Democratic for the People was released today to support Stacey Abrams' Fair Fight Action. The 23 track release features covers songs from bands from Georgia, by Austin Lucas, Nowhere Fast, Micah Schnabel, and much more contributed to the release. See below to check it out.
Previous StoryYOU, yes you, could own stuff from the old Victory records HQ... and Mission II I.P.
Next StoryNew Review Update: New Reviews for December 4, 2020
Democratic for the People release compilation
Nowhere Fast: "Dark Towns"
Nowhere Fast announce Spring tour
Frank Turner (UK)
A tribute album was released for The Weakerthans
Nowhere Fast announce December tour
Micah Schnabel/Sammy Kay/Paul Luc/Seth Anderson (New Jersey and New York)
Nowhere Fast (Midwest)
Sammy Kay (US)
Nowhere Fast: "Anoesis"