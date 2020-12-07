Bad Brains to reissue most of back catalog

Bad Brains have recently re-acquired the rights to their late 70s, and 80s catalog. The band will be reissuing their albums and many singles from that period, including their debut LP, Rock for Light (in its original mix), and the I & I survive 12-inch single. The "Pay to Cum" single is out February 2021. The self-titled LP is out April, "I & I Survive" in May, Rock For Light in June, Quickness in August, The Youth Are Getting Restless (Live At The Paradiso, Amsterdam, 1987) in October Omega Sessions in January 2022, and Live at The Fillmore 1982 in March/April 2022. All of the releases are out via the Bad Brains' Bad Brains records as distributed via ORG music. You can see a short promo video regarding the reissues below.