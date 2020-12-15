Self proclaimed gnarly-punk band, Rebuilder will be starting out the new year by hosting a livestream event on New Year's Day 2021 The event will be broadcasted from a secret location and will feature performances by Catbite, Wolf-Face, Dylan from Spanish Love Songs, Sharkie, Matt Spence and Pismo Beach Disaster. You can click here to see the official Facebook event and here to grab a ticket. Rebuilder released Rock & Roll In America in 2015.
Previous StoryDark Web details new LP
Next StoryPublic Enemy released "Grid" video
Rebuilder to host New Year's day livestream
The Fest announces Festmas livestream
Catbite recording new material
Catbite release hardcore punk verison of "Scratch Me Up"
Mikey Erg, Catbite, Days n Daze, Eradicator on 'Stoked for The Fest' Comp
Spanish Love Songs release “Self-Destruction (As a Sensible Career Choice)" video
Mike Park and Catbite release new song
Catbite releases live videos
Tim Armstrong, Jesse Michaels, Interrupters, Hepcat, LTJ, Suicide Machines on Ska Against Racism
Catbite releases "White Riot" video