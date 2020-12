17 hours ago by Em Moore

Viagra Boys have released a video for their cover of John Prine’s “In Spite Of Ourselves” featuring Amy Taylor of Amyl And The Sniffers. The song is off their upcoming album Welfare Jazz out January 8, 2021 via YEAR0001. Viagra Boys released Street Worms in 2018. Amyl and the Sniffers released Amyl and the Sniffers in 2019. Check out the video below.