Vancouver punks Rest Easy has signed to Mutant League Records and will be releasing their debut 7-inch EP titled Sick Day EP sometime early 2021. The release was recorded in Fall 2020 and the band features members of Daggermouth and Shook Ones. See below to watch the teaser video for the new release.
