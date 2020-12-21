Rest Easy signs to Mutant League Records

by State of Mind Recordings Music

Vancouver punks Rest Easy has signed to Mutant League Records and will be releasing their debut 7-inch EP titled Sick Day EP sometime early 2021. The release was recorded in Fall 2020 and the band features members of Daggermouth and Shook Ones. See below to watch the teaser video for the new release.