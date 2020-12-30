Ceremony re-releases 'Rohnert Park', releases archival single

Ceremony have re-released their seminal Rohnert Park album via Bridge 9. The 10th anniversary reissue contains the original sound recordings, mixes, and mastering but it includes expanded liner notes. The band also released an archival 7-inch with material from the same time period. "The Doldrums (Friendly City)" includes an unreleased b-side, "Into The Wayside Part V." All of that is out now, though the physical versions won't be shipped until March. You can hear the releases below.