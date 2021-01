Music 3 hours ago by Samantha Barrett

San Diego based folk/punk label Mannequin Vanity Records is releasing their 6th compilation sampler titled How To Be Vain 6, it includes a sampling for their current roster of world folk/punk bands. The release is out a few days early exclusively through Punknews, see below. The 12 song digital comp is available for free on January 6th, 2021.